Wolves’ bid to check Man City’s charge will be live on Sky

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers heads wide (AMA)

The fixture was originally postponed due to City’s involvement in the FA Cup.

It will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Wednesday, May 11 (8.15pm).

The confirmed date means Wolves’ run-in as Bruno Lage’s side aim to seal a European place is set in stone.

They host Brighton this Saturday and head down to Chelsea on Saturday week.

The encounter with title-chasing City then comes before the home clash with Norwich and the season-ending trip up to Liverpool on consecutive Sundays.

Wolves are out to keep their Euro push alive after slipping to disappointing defeats at both Newcastle and Burnley.

They now sit eighth in the top flight on 49 points – three adrift of seventh-placed West Ham and five off sixth-placed Manchester United, having played a game fewer than both of those teams.