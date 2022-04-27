Ruben Neves returns to Wolves training following MCL knee injury

Ruben Neves receives treatment for an injury. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Head coach Bruno Lage revealed last week that the influential midfielder was ahead of schedule in his recovery after he came off with the knock in the loss to Leeds on March 18.

Wolves initially gave the timeline of a May return, with no specific date, leaving fans wondering how many more games Neves would play this season.

But the 25-year-old has only missed three games since his injury and he could be in contention to make the squad against Brighton on Saturday.

Having returned to the grass last week, Neves’ return to Premier League action will now depend on how he reacts to team training this week.

If he is not ready for the Brighton clash, he could return in time for the following game against Chelsea.

Regardless of the game he makes his comeback, Neves will be a welcome addition to a squad that is stumbling out of the European reckoning, but his return could help resurrect those hopes with five games left of the season.

Meanwhile, reports in the Telegraph have suggested that Wolves are set to move for Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes in the summer.