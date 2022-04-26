Former Wolves defender Roger Johnson to return to city for fan event

Roger Johnson

The 38-year-old will be joined by former team-mate Richard Stearman, while former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray will host the Q&A at the pub on Stowheath Lane in Wolverhampton on May 5.

Johnson, who spent four years at Wolves between 2011 and 2015, is set discuss his controversial moments in old gold – including taking the captaincy from Karl Henry, allegedly turning up to training drunk (which he denies), successive relegations and being dropped to the reserves under Kenny Jackett.

Henry was originally joining Johnson for the event before pulling out and being replaced by Stearman.

In a promotional video for the event, Johnson said: "I'm really looking forward to coming down to the Cleveland Arms on May 5 with my very close pal Richard Stearman, with Matt Murray asking the questions.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I'm sure there's some hungry Wolves (fans) out there that have some questions to ask and I'll be very happy to clarify the rumours and what happened around that period.

"I'm really looking forward to it so buy your tickets and I hope to see you all there."

Tickets can be bought by visiting www.clevelandarms.com, visiting the pub or calling 01902 451021. VIP tickets cost £30 and offer early entry, priority seating, meet and greet with a signed picture and a buffet, while standard tickets cost £10.