Dave Edwards: Bruno Lage and Wolves have to figure out scoring puzzle

Bruno Lage. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

They’ve managed 33 league goals this year, the fifth worst in the league. For a team in eighth, that is a glaring statistic.

Wolves have been defensively good throughout their seasons in the Premier League and I do think there has been progression in that regard under Bruno Lage.

They are playing higher up the pitch and more offensive than under Nuno, but it hasn’t resulted in the goals it should have.

That’s the conundrum for the head coach to work out. Is it players? Is it the quality of player we need? The style? The final third?

If Wolves are going to want to continue to improve on this good season that has fallen away at the end then the ‘goals for’ column is the big worry to address. If they can get that right then there’s no reason they can’t push for the top six.

I also think they massively miss Ruben Neves. Without him there’s a lack of creativity and he’s difficult to replace.

Lage went for Jimenez and Fabio Silva, I’m surprised they weren’t as more of a front two with Hwang in behind them.

But they stayed as a front three, rotated, and at times Raul looked a little lost out on the right and left.

Fabio is improving. He’s got more minutes. But to be very critical about a teenager – which I feel harsh doing – there is going to need to be a significant improvement for him to impact that XI. It’s a big season for him, he might even need to go on loan to find his feet.

The front three looked disjointed at Burnley on Sunday, as has happened at times this season.

The squad needs some additions, I believe, some out-and-out goalscorers.

There are a lot of technically good players, but they don’t have one of those sniffers inside the box who is going to get on the end of anything.

Wolves get a lot of crosses in the box, Raul has unfortunately not looked himself this season – which is understandable – and the side needs someone in there to attack the box and space.

In terms of the wide players, Trincao has been a disappointment, Hwang has been hit and miss, Podence has had a good year, getting another attacker to contribute to goals should be on the agenda.

But a box player has to be one of the big priorities.

Many fans will have expected as much at Burnley with their record at Turf Moor.

Wolves have got into a bit of a slump now, European football seems to have crept away from them having had a good opportunity. They haven’t been great in recent weeks.

Burnley are fighting for their lives and a 1-0 home win wasn’t a surprise. Wolves didn’t play badly, moved the ball well and created some chances but not as many as Lage suggested post-match, where he said the visitors were the better team throughout.

The goal was poor. The big error for me was Willy Boly, he came out of position too early, to try to stop the cross. He’d have been better staying with Vydra, forcing Weghorst to shoot from a tight angle.