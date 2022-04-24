Notification Settings

'We can kiss goodbye to Europe!' Wolves fans angry after Burnley defeat - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

Having not won at Turf Moor since 2010 the omens were not promising, but Wolves made a good start and largely dominated the first half.

They regularly found space in between the lines and out wide and had a handful of opportunities, bur failed to capitalise as a lack of a clinical edge again let them down.

The second half was fairly dull in the opening 20 minutes with neither side putting their foot down, until a moment of quality from Burnley handed them the lead.

Wolves’ defence was carved open and Matej Vydra was found from five yards with a simple tap in.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

