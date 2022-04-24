Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Burnley 1 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Having not won at Turf Moor since 2010 the omens were not promising, but Wolves made a good start and largely dominated the first half.

They regularly found space in between the lines and out wide and had a handful of opportunities, bur failed to capitalise as a lack of a clinical edge again let them down.

The second half was fairly dull in the opening 20 minutes with neither side putting their foot down, until a moment of quality from Burnley handed them the lead.

Wolves’ defence was carved open and Matej Vydra was found from five yards with a simple tap in.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News