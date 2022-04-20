Dave Edwards: I’d do everything to keep Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

It may be that the experience star wants to go back to Portugal or move elsewhere when his deal expires this summer, but that nothing’s been sorted yet tells me it is doubtful he will be here next year.

That would be a massive shame, I really hope he is. I think he’s been massive since he came to the club.

At 35 years old – 36 shortly after the start of next season – it’s incredible he can still get around the pitch like he does and dictate games.

We can see when he isn’t playing games how much he is missed and the effect he has on Ruben Neves is huge as well.

I think it’s so important the club do everything they can to keep him around.

All those factors like his age, family, wanting to be close to home can play into it, but he’s been a wonderful player for Wolves in the four seasons he’s been here.

He is pivotal in the way they play. I’d be gutted to see him leave but I don’t think it’s looking good at the moment, unfortunately.

Unless Wolves are going to bring in a midfielder to add to what they have then he’s still a definite starter. A technical player would have to come in if Moutinho leaves and he’d have to be very good to fill his shoes.

I believe he would play a huge part again next year. He doesn’t move around like a 35-year-old, he still makes interceptions and gets around the pitch with a low centre of gravity. I know Joao looks after himself with his professionalism and recovery.

I’m not sure I’ve ever looked at him on a matchday and thought ‘he looks tired or old’.

If he isn’t at Molineux next season then there is work to do in the window.

Midfield is massive come the summer. The way Wolves play they need a dominant midfield pair or trio in there.

If one of Moutinho or Neves goes then bringing in a couple of midfielders is very important.

I feel a couple of different types are needed. A powerful player who can get into the box and then another technical sitting midfielder who might play alongside Neves and keep the ball, in a Moutinho mould.

Romain Saiss is another of the first-team regulars out of contract, he’s another I feel it would be great to keep.

He’s been brilliant since he moved into defence. I played with him as a midfielder but he’s influential on the left of that back three.

I don’t think tying him down to a new deal is as important as keeping Moutinho. Wolves have good cover there and it is slightly easier to find defenders than a midfielder of Moutinho’s quality.

There have been times this season where it’s been Boly-Coady-Kilman at the back and it works.

It’d be great to keep Romain but if his heart is set on moving abroad I don’t think Wolves should overly worry about him leaving. He is a real fun character and good guy, he has been a terrific servant and has had a great six years.

Wolves missing a match over the weekend and having seen everyone stutter for the top four has been frustrating!