Steve Bull: There will be more twists and turns in Wolves' season

Bruno Lage

Results elsewhere mean Wolves are somehow still in the hunt but last week was a huge chance to break into the top five or six as the results fell Wolves’ way.

It still leaves us with a chance and we have to get on with the task at hand.

There are six cup finals left and if Wolves want to make it they must put in better performances.

There will be twists and turns to come this season and you have to think positively about the games to come – we have a big chance.

It will be very tough to make Europe but there is a slight chance there, if results go our way in coming the coming weeks.

There’s still a chance and we have to be looking at sixth or seventh as a possibility. I want that.

They need to pull their fingers out and get the results needed, as tough as it’ll be against some teams fighting for their lives and some fighting for the Premier League title.

In recent years Wolves have actually done better against the top teams and we can really give Liverpool or Manchester City a good game.

Picking up six points in the next two against Burnley and Brighton will be huge. They’ll be two tough games.

Burnley are scrapping at the bottom but always give us a good game – just look at the 4-0 loss to them last season.

But I wouldn’t worry too much about the opposition, it’s about us and what we can do.

It will be good to get Jimenez back from suspension and a couple other names back from knocks, we need all the players we can to make a big push.

Looking back at last week, Wolves put in a very disappointing performance against Newcastle.