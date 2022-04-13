Trailblazing West Midlands coach Annie Zaidi hopes she can inspire women into the game

Trail-blazing coach Annie Zaidi

Annie Zaidi – coach at Leicester City School Sport and West Bromwich Albion Girls Regional Talent Centre – says aspiring women coaches should not let fears of prejudice deter them from pursuing their passions.

When coaching a men’s Sunday League side, Zaidi was the only female manager out of 400 teams in the league – but that only bolstered her determination to forge a path doing what she loves. She became one of the first Muslim women to acquire a Level 2 coaching badge from the Football Association, and is also a National Ambassador for Women in Football.

Speaking on her determination, and the support she has received from key individuals along the way, Zaidi reflected: “People put barriers up, but I don’t see them, because they are not my barriers.

“I know exactly where I’ve come from and where I’m going.

“Regardless of any roadblocks, I’m still going to get to my intended destination. I may have to take a different route, but I’ll get there. It’s like you’re in the car and the sat nav tells you it’s gridlocked ahead. You go a different route to get to your destination.

“I want to celebrate the achievements because it can be done. It has been done. I’m doing it. Yes, it’s been hard, but everything worth fighting for is hard and requires discipline, like getting my Masters… which was also mentally hard, emotionally hard, and hard time-wise. Coaching is no different to everything else.”

Zaidi wants to see an environment where sport is accessible and inclusive for all, and has urged aspiring female coaches to simply be inspired by what they want to do: “There is a place for anyone and everyone in sport. If you can see yourself in that sport, in that discipline, then you have every right to go for it and achieve it.”

Following her own shows of excellence as a coach, Zaidi was invited to coach QPR Under-18s by then QPR manager (now technical director) Chris Ramsey as she was approaching her Uefa B License final assessment.

There she built a rapport with QPR director Les Ferdinand, who stands as an important figure for Zaidi to this day: “Les Ferdinand is my go-to guy for a catch-up; my personal mentor rather than a professional one.

“He is my soundboard. He is brutally honest, with the same energy and vibe as me, and that’s the sort of people I need in my circle.”

That support system is there for Annie, who wants to encourage more females, and more from diverse backgrounds to pursue a career in coaching, and her own role within the coaching space is making it more inclusive and accessible all the while.