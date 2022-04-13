Notification Settings

E&S Wolves Podcast: Episode 247 - Auf Wiedersehen Europe?

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves podcast following the poor performance at Newcastle.

Wolves poddy
The boys discuss what exactly went wrong and if lack of recruitment is finally catching up with Bruno's team.

Can they still make Europe and how many games do they need to win?

All your questions are answered and there's a look ahead to next season.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

