Bruno Lage gives full backing to Wolves' Chem Campbell

The 19-year-old winger came off the bench against Newcastle for his top-flight bow ahead of fellow youngster and January signing Chiquinho.

The pair have been battling for minutes and Lage has often chosen Chiquinho ahead of him – handing him six appearances so far this season.

But the head coach insists that both wingers are in his thoughts as he reiterates his belief in Campbell’s ability.

“I put Chiquinho and Chem at the same level,” Lage said. “Chem has worked a lot with us but when we have a space on the bench I prefer Chiquinho instead of Chem because Chiquinho can play as an attacking right-back.

“I put both kids in the same position and we don’t drop Chem. He’s having a fantastic season for the under-23s and is scoring goals. We believe a lot in him.

“Chiquinho, every time he has a chance, he shows things. He has five minutes but gives everything for the club, that’s the character, personality and ambition that I like in young players. Every chance they have they take.