Wolves Women celebrate title win

Wolves Women are celebrating after becoming champions of the National League Northern Premier Division.

Wolves Women celebrate with the FAWNL Northern Premier trophy
Dan McNamara’s side headed into yesterday’s game with Sheffield Women knowing a point would see them claim the title.

But they went on to secure a 2-0 victory thanks to first-half goals from Kelly Darby and Tammi George.

The result means they have won the title with three games still to play – with Wolves Women nine points clear of second-placed Derby, who have played a game more.

But despite the emphatic way in which they have become champions, Wolves Women will not automatically earn promotion to the Championship.

To go up they are going to have to beat the winner of the Southern Premier Division in a single-legged play-off at a neutral venue in May.

Southampton currently top of that division by one point and they also have two games in hand on second-placed Ipswich.

