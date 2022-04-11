Wolves Women celebrate title win

Wolves Women celebrate with the FAWNL Northern Premier trophy

Dan McNamara’s side headed into yesterday’s game with Sheffield Women knowing a point would see them claim the title.

But they went on to secure a 2-0 victory thanks to first-half goals from Kelly Darby and Tammi George.

The result means they have won the title with three games still to play – with Wolves Women nine points clear of second-placed Derby, who have played a game more.

But despite the emphatic way in which they have become champions, Wolves Women will not automatically earn promotion to the Championship.

To go up they are going to have to beat the winner of the Southern Premier Division in a single-legged play-off at a neutral venue in May.