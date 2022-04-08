What channel is Newcastle vs Wolves? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Jonny Otto of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Wolves are chasing a fourth win in five when they travel up to Tyneside for a match under the lights at St. James' Park.

After the disappointing 3-2 loss to Leeds, Wolves bounced back in an impressive derby win over Aston Villa on Saturday, with the victory and results elsewhere putting their European aspirations back on track.

Ahead of the game, Bruno Lage has highlighted the importance of being a stronger unit together rather than relying on individuals as Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves will still be missing due to suspension and injury respectively.

With no draws in the league since the 0-0 against Chelsea on December 19, Wolves have won eight and lost five since then and with just seven games remaining in the league, gaining maximum points will be vital if they wish to finish in an European place.

Hosting Wolves are Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side, who have struggled in recent weeks.

After winning just once in their first 20 Premier League games, the Magpies went on a run of eight games unbeaten at the start of the year, winning six of those which propelled them up the table away from the relegation places.

They currently sit in 15th place with a seven point cushion on the relegation spots but are not 100 per cent safe just yet, and after losing three consecutive matches, Howe will be hoping to return to winning ways on Friday night.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Newcastle, though only two of those were wins and five of them draws.

The reverse fixture saw Wolves victorious in a 2-1 thanks to a brace from Hwang Hee-chan.

What time is Newcastle vs Wolves?

Newcastle vs Wolves kicks off at 8pm, and is the only Premier League on Friday.

Where to follow Wolves vs Newcastle

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports' Main Event and Premier League channels.

For those without Sky Sports, live commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Team news

Nelson Semedo may be in contention to return to the starting XI after making the bench against Villa, although he didn't come on.

Jonny Otto however, has been in fine goalscoring form in his place, scoring two in two.

Ruben Neves remains ruled out.

Eddie Howe has said he will make a late call on Joe Willock, as the midfielder is doubtful with a knee injury.

Miguel Almiron is back available again after recovering from illness.

Next fixture

There is a break for Wolves after the trip to Newcastle. This is due to the fact that they were due to play against Manchester City next weekend, but due to their involvement in the FA Cup semi-final, that fixture has to be arranged with a date yet to be confirmed.