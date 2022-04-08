Steve Bull: It'll be an exciting end to the season for Wolves

Jonny Castro Otto celebrates after scoring (Getty)

With our remaining fixtures, there’s two or three very hard ones, but the other four are winnable.

Coming towards the end of the season the last thing we want is for it to fizzle out. We want to finish as high as we can.

Wolves are fighting for the best finish in a long time and they are more than capable of it.

The atmosphere is brilliant and the fans are happy. They were certainly happy after the win over Villa and now they need to carry that on.

That spot in the top six or seven is open for Wolves to take and it’s down to them to make it.

The next three games against Newcastle, Burnley and Brighton are a big opportunity for Wolves.

On paper you would look at nine points straight away, but it often doesn’t work out like that. Those teams will be fighting to stay in the league, so they’re all hard games.

I’d much rather play Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City as I know it’ll be a good game of football, but playing these next three teams they’ll be scrapping for their lives.

But it’s not about them, it’s about us, and how Bruno sets us up to win. I’d love us to finish sixth or seventh and keep improving each year – we have a great chance to do it.

Newcastle have some dangerous players and as a club they shouldn’t be down there – they’re an old traditional club like Wolves who deserve better.

But it’s down to what they do on the field and they haven’t been good enough for most of the season. Howe has got them playing but Wolves are capable of beating them.

I wouldn’t worry about them at all – Wolves must focus on their own game.