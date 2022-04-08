Penn Golf Club host evening with former Wolves stopper Matt Murray

Matt Murray

Matt Murray, who played 100 times for Wolves and starred in the 2003 Division One play-off final victory at the Millennium Stadium, will be at the club along with comedian Austin Knight on Friday, April 22.

Former goalkeeper Murray will be telling stories from his career – which was cut short by injury – while guests will be treated to a two-course meal.

All proceeds from tickets and a raffle on the night, along with any donations guests wish to make, will go to the Ukrainian appeal.

Tickets for the event are priced at £30, while the dress code is smart casual. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.