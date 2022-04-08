Newcastle v Wolves preview: Bruno Lage looking to pile on the pressure

Bruno Lage. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

Wolves have impressed on their travels this season as Lage has often arrived with gameplans to nullify the opposition.

Tonight’s game will likely be a fiery and eventful clash as Wolves fight for Europe and Newcastle look to secure safety – and Lage is aiming to use Newcastle’s fans against them to create ‘pressure’ for the home side.

“We get massive support from our fans and so we feel very comfortable when we play away from home,” Lage said.

“We always try to go with a plan to control the game with the ball.

“We take the ball from our opponents and we can tell from the supporters if the plan is working after 15 or 20 minutes.

“If the plan is good and the players are playing well then our opponent doesn’t have the ball and the pressure comes from our opponents’ fans. We feel the same pressure when we play at home sometimes.

“We feel pressure because we don’t have the ball or because we need to press high to get it back.

“Then the emotions run high and that’s when you make mistakes.

“We feel really good in away games because we like to control the game by keeping the ball and not give it to our opponents – especially in the first minutes.

“And apart from that we get a big support from our fans.”

The reverse fixture saw Wolves beat Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side 2-1 in October, before their takeover went through and the January signings came in.

Although they have lost their last three, Eddie Howe has guided The Magpies closer to safety and Lage is expecting a different challenge.

He added: “It’s easy to see how they changed, with the players they brought in January. I can see a left-back, a centre back, one top midfielder, a striker, so they changed a little bit. They are doing solid steps to come from the position they were at the end of the year. Now, they are more solid and maybe they need three or four points to continue in the Premier League.

“When you look at the performances they did, they know how to play, how to do it, so when you look at a team with top players and a manager with a lot of experience in the competition, you can see the game is going to be hard. They want to finish the season to start to prepare for the next one.

“I think next season will be a big challenge for us because we can see the top six, plus West Ham and Wolves, but behind Wolves are teams willing to invest a lot like Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle, Leicester – they are ready to invest, improve and fight for competitions. Now, it’s a challenge for us, to find, create and build the right team to fight against all the teams in the Premier League.”

Wolves will still be without Ruben Neves, who is not expecting back until May, while Ki-Jana Hoever has now rejoined training and is likely to be fit after this fixture.

Opposition view

Miguel Almiron has been passed fit for the clash with Wolves as Newcastle are set to make a late call on Joe Willock.

The Paraguay forward missed the 5-1 defeat to Spurs due to illness but will be available for tonight’s game.

However, head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed the club is suffering from Covid-19 cases and other illness issues.

Howe said: “Miggy has trained this week. So we are delighted to have him back with us.

“There’s been a bit of illness in the camp for a while – I’d probably say for three or four weeks. We’ve still had some illness this week, and players struggling to get rid of things they’ve been carrying for a while.”

Newcastle will also make a late call on midfielder Willock who is struggling with a knock.

Howe added: “Joe Willock has a slight knee problem. It’s been there for a couple of weeks so we will make a late call on him, I don’t think it’s anything serious. Certainly he’s become aware of it in training so we just need to stay on top of it.”

Having lost their last three games in a row, Newcastle host an in-form Wolves side and Howe is expecting a stern test.

He said: “It’s a big challenge. “Their record away from home has been very good all season.

“They’re tight at the back and they’ve got players that can hurt you with the ball. We believe we can beat anybody when we bring our A-game so we to bring it.

“I do feel we’ve made great strides in recent months but you’re always accountable for your recent performances so we have to respond now. That’s how football works, that’s how it should work. We have to respond now.