Newcastle 1 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Chris Wood once again haunted Wolves with a penalty finish, after Jose Sa brought him down, but the hosts were good value for their victory.

The most worrying thing is that Newcastle did not have to work particularly hard for the result as Wolves rolled over and handed them the result.

Sitting eighth in the league, they are now relying on results elsewhere this weekend to keep them in the race as the teams around them have a chance to extend their advantage.