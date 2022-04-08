Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Chris Wood once again haunted Wolves with a penalty finish, after Jose Sa brought him down, but the hosts were good value for their victory.

The most worrying thing is that Newcastle did not have to work particularly hard for the result as Wolves rolled over and handed them the result.

Sitting eighth in the league, they are now relying on results elsewhere this weekend to keep them in the race as the teams around them have a chance to extend their advantage.

It is not over for Wolves, who have six games to capitalise on, but their hopes have been severely damaged by their own doing.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News