Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 - Report

Jonny (Getty)

Chris Wood once again haunted Wolves with a penalty finish, after Jose Sa brought him down, but the hosts were good value for their victory.

The most worrying thing is that Newcastle did not have to work particularly hard for the result as Wolves rolled over and handed them the result.

Sitting eighth in the league, they are now relying on results elsewhere this weekend to keep them in the race as the teams around them have a chance to extend their advantage.

It is not over for Wolves, who have six games to capitalise on, but their hopes have been severely damaged by their own doing.

Bruno Lage made two changes to the side that beat Villa last week and stuck with the 3-4-3 formation.

Luke Cundle, making only his second Premier League start, and Hwang Hee-chan replaced Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence, who were not involved in the squad. Dendoncker missed out due to illness while Podence had suffered a knock to his foot.

Yerson Mosquera and Chem Campbell came into the side in their place and made the bench.

Eddie Howe also made two changes and kept his 4-3-3 formation.

Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes replaced Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock.

The opening five minutes were quiet in terms of goalmouth action, but the hosts dominated in terms of possession as they were spurred on by a loud crowd. Wood almost had a chance as he chased a Matt Targett cross, but Sa beat the striker to the ball and punched it to safety.

Wolves were struggling to get hold of the ball and were often giving it away – including youngster Cundle who delivered a handful of tame passes.

Newcastle were handed a blow when Ryan Fraser hobbled off after 13 minutes and was replaced by Miguel Almiron.

Hwang Hee Chan (Getty)

Wolves were far too deep, consistently losing possession and offered no attacking threat as they invited Newcastle pressure. A ball over the top from Fabian Schar found Almiron but he fired over from the right flank.

Some shambolic Wolves defending saw Wood finish from close range but a VAR check adjudged Guimaraes was offside in the build-up and Wolves were given a lifeline.

Lage was furious with his team on the sideline as they gave the ball away time and again and struggled to get into Newcastle’s final third.

Wolves hardly improved before half-time, however, as Newcastle gently probed for an opener. The half-time whistle came as a relief as Wolves entered the break drawing 0-0. Wolves’ plight was highlighted by the statistic that it was the first time this season they have failed to have a touch in the opposition box in the first half of a Premier League game.

There was a reaction of sorts at the start of the second half as Wolves saw more of the ball, looked after it better and found space out wide as the wing-backs got forward.

Newcastle did have a chance though as a lofted free-kick was knocked on by Wood and Dan Burn had his header saved by Sa.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

Wolves had my zip in their step and could have scored when Hwang raced away down the left, cut inside and had a shot blocked from inside the box.

The hosts almost took the lead, despite Wolves calling for a foul on Hwang in midfield. Referee Peter Bankes played on and a cross found Allan Saint-Maximin at the back post but he fired over.

Moments later the winger was in down the right and his low cross was aimed at Wood, who was inches away from reaching it at the far post.

In the 72nd minute, Newcastle did find the opening goal. Sa brought down Wood in the box for a penalty and the striker got up off the floor to convert it.

A double substitution in the 78th minute saw Chem Campbell come on for his first Premier League appearance, alongside Pedro Neto as Hwang and Francisco Trincao were replaced.

Fabio Silva had two half chances, with one being saved at the near post, as Wolves pushed for a way back into the game.

Conor Coady (Getty)

The chances were few and far between as Wolves struggled to break down a stubborn Newcastle defence intent on securing a vital three points on their way to surviving relegation.

The game finished with a whimper from Wolves’ point of view as they were easily beaten.

Wolves: Sa, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Cundle, Moutinho, Marcal (Ait-Nouri, 86), Trincao (Campbell, 78), Silva, Hwang (Neto, 78).

Subs not used: Ruddy, Saiss, Mosquera, Gomes, Semedo, Chiquinho.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff, 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron, 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy, 94), Wood.