Bruno Lage: Wolves are stronger united

Jonny Castro Otto celebrates after scoring (Getty)

Wolves are currently missing star players Raul Jimenez to suspension and Ruben Neves to injury, with the former not due back until late April and the latter expected back in May.

Despite that, Wolves managed an impressive derby win over Villa on Saturday to keep their European hopes alive.

Although Lage admits he wants his ‘best players’ available at all times, with seven games remaining, the head coach is adamant that the team is paramount.

“Every player is important but there’s nothing more important than the team,” Lage said.

“They are important but they don’t need to play all the games and this was perfect.

“We know the strikers will come to press our defenders, leave Coady alone to play and instead of playing one on Coutinho we put two and it was harder for them.

“They needed to change and bring on midfielders and we found spaces with Jonny, Marcal, Podence and Trincao. After we played against their defensive line – it was perfect.