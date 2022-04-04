Wolves Women on cusp of title glory after vital win

Maz Gauntlett (Getty)

A Maz Gauntlett brace, either side of a Paige Crossman equaliser, earned Wolves a vital three points as they sit top of the division.

With four games to go, Dan McNamara’s side could clinch the title with a point at home to second bottom Sheffield Women this Sunday – who Wolves beat 5-0 earlier in the season.

The manager said: “I expect it to be a tough game. They’re still fighting for survival. We still need a point, so we’re not going to take anything for granted. We will work hard in training this week.

“Football isn’t a nice game at times, so we’ve got to get the job done and hopefully the girls will do that, heading into what should be a fantastic fixture at the Molineux the following Wednesday evening.

“The girls have to enjoy this now. This is three and a half years in the making, so they have to enjoy it and they will and it is a memory that they’ll look back on in years to come and it’ll unite people for a long time.”

If Wolves win the title, they will not automatically earn promotion to the Championship, however.