Wolves Women on cusp of title glory after vital win

A Maz Gauntlett brace, either side of a Paige Crossman equaliser, earned Wolves a vital three points as they sit top of the division.
With four games to go, Dan McNamara’s side could clinch the title with a point at home to second bottom Sheffield Women this Sunday – who Wolves beat 5-0 earlier in the season.
The manager said: “I expect it to be a tough game. They’re still fighting for survival. We still need a point, so we’re not going to take anything for granted. We will work hard in training this week.
“Football isn’t a nice game at times, so we’ve got to get the job done and hopefully the girls will do that, heading into what should be a fantastic fixture at the Molineux the following Wednesday evening.
“The girls have to enjoy this now. This is three and a half years in the making, so they have to enjoy it and they will and it is a memory that they’ll look back on in years to come and it’ll unite people for a long time.”
If Wolves win the title, they will not automatically earn promotion to the Championship, however.
They would have to play the winner of the Southern Premier Division in a single-legged play-off at a neutral venue in May. Ipswich Town are currently top of that division by one point, but they have played two games more than second-placed Southampton.