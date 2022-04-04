Notification Settings

Wolves Women on cusp of title glory after vital win

By Liam Keen

Wolves Women are on the cusp of securing the National League Northern Premier Division title after a hard-fought win over Huddersfield Town.

Maz Gauntlett (Getty)

A Maz Gauntlett brace, either side of a Paige Crossman equaliser, earned Wolves a vital three points as they sit top of the division.

With four games to go, Dan McNamara’s side could clinch the title with a point at home to second bottom Sheffield Women this Sunday – who Wolves beat 5-0 earlier in the season.

The manager said: “I expect it to be a tough game. They’re still fighting for survival. We still need a point, so we’re not going to take anything for granted. We will work hard in training this week.

“Football isn’t a nice game at times, so we’ve got to get the job done and hopefully the girls will do that, heading into what should be a fantastic fixture at the Molineux the following Wednesday evening.

“The girls have to enjoy this now. This is three and a half years in the making, so they have to enjoy it and they will and it is a memory that they’ll look back on in years to come and it’ll unite people for a long time.”

If Wolves win the title, they will not automatically earn promotion to the Championship, however.

They would have to play the winner of the Southern Premier Division in a single-legged play-off at a neutral venue in May. Ipswich Town are currently top of that division by one point, but they have played two games more than second-placed Southampton.









