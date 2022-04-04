Leander Dendoncker: Jonny deserves a Wolves goal-den run

Jonny Otto (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The defender suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries in as many years before returning to the field at the end of February.

Injuries elsewhere have meant the 28-year-old has started the last four games, in which he has bagged two goals in the last two fixtures.

Jonny netted a superb opener in the win over Villa on Saturday and team-mate Dendoncker was delighted for the Spaniard after his difficult rehabilitation.

“He’s been suffering a lot mentally and physically, so I think he really deserves to be back in the team,” he said.

“He’s been working really hard and he deserves it.

“It was really hard (to keep his spirits up). When you have an injury like that twice in two years, it’s really hard to deal with.

“You try to encourage him and make sure he keeps working hard.

“It’s obviously down to the work the medical staff has been doing as well. Credit goes to them.”

Despite missing star midfielder Ruben Neves, Wolves dominated in the middle of the park as Dendoncker and Joao Moutinho impressed.

Head coach Bruno Lage spoke after the game about the importance of keeping Philippe Coutinho quiet.

The Brazilian struggled to have any influence on proceedings before he was taken off in the 74th minute, and Dendoncker felt the control they exerted was key.

He added: “It’s a well-deserved win. We missed opportunities in the first half and second half, I think we managed the game pretty well, they weren’t dangerous except for the last 10 minutes.

“Mostly it (my role) was to be with Joao, control midfield, cut off the line to Coutinho.

“The entire team did their job today on and off the ball, controlled them really well.”

In Wolves’ fight for European football, they have kept themselves in the race with Saturday’s victory.

After three consecutive losses through the end of February and beginning of March, Wolves have now won three of their last four – with the only loss coming when they threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Leeds. Dendoncker believes the squad is full of competition and in a healthy place for the final seven games.

He said: “We’re in a good place. Tough game away at Newcastle now, seven games to go, we just want to make the best of it. Game by game and we’ll see where we end.

“Strong competition means good performances. You see who comes off the bench today and who is still on the bench, that’s pretty good. If everyone is fit we can only profit from it.