What channel is Wolves vs Aston Villa? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Wolves' captain Conor Coady celebrates Francisco Trincao's first goal for the club

Wolves find themselves needing to come back from defeat once again, after their disappointing 3-2 loss to Leeds United last time out.

Bruno Lage's men were 2-0 up against the Yorkshire side, but slipped to a last-gasp defeat

This time, they welcome local rivals Aston Villa, managed by Steven Gerrard.

With the hope of playing European football next season looking like a long shot, it is still very much possible, but Bruno Lage knows his side will need to string together a run of results and overcome their inconsistency in order for that to be possible.

Steven Gerrard himself has had the same problem with his Villa side, who have struggled consistency throughout the season, as they sit mid-table, 10 points behind Wolves.

Aston Villa travel to the Molineux Stadium on the back of two disappointing defeats to West Ham United and Arsenal respectively.

Wolves won the reverse fixture back in October, in a dramatic 3-2 victory - coming from two goals down in the last 10 minutes, capped off by a 95th minute Ruben Neves winner.

What time is Wolves vs Aston Villa?

Wolves vs Aston Villa is one of five 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League on Saturday.

Where to follow Wolves vs Aston Villa

As it's a 3pm kick-off the match will not be shown live in the UK.

Fans can follow the match blog on the Express & Star, but there will also be match commentary on BBC Radio Wolverhampton.

Team news

Wolves will be forced into an attacking reshuffle after Raul Jimenez was sent off last time out against Leeds. The Mexican striker is suspended for two games, after picking up his second red card of the season.

South Korean Hwang Hee-Chan will be expected to deputise up front with Daniel Podence and possibly Francisco Trincao, after his scoring his first goal for the club and assisting the opener against Leeds.

Ruben Neves was injured in the last game too, and is hoping to be back before the end of the season, whilst Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto fitness doubts for Saturday.

Steven Gerrard will have almost his full squad to pick from, with just Marvelous Nakamba the only confirmed absentee.

Lucas Digne has recovered from his injury before the international break.

