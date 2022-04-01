Wolves v Villa preview: European quest means Wolves need three points

Francisco Trincao (Getty)

Bruno Lage’s men must finish in at least seventh for any hopes of a return to the continent and, after the stumble against Leeds, a return to winning ways is crucial.

West Ham sit a place above Wolves in the coveted seventh spot and are only two points ahead, meaning Lage has an opportunity to mastermind a charge into the Europa Conference League – with the Europa League looking out of reach.

But they must learn some lessons from the capitulation before the international break.

Cruising at 2-0, the controversial sending off of Raul Jimenez was the catalyst for Wolves’ collapse against Leeds, but their atrocious defending was more concerning as the visitors came back to win 3-2.

Disjointed, hurried, panicked – Wolves were uncharacteristically all over the place. Romain Saiss and Willy Boly made a handful of damning errors, while Conor Coady was left scrapping on his own to save his side.

The Wolves backline, who have largely been excellent this season, are integral to how Wolves play.

Alongside goalkeeper Jose Sa they begin each transition from the back, spark attacks and help the squad manage games.

Wolves will need their defensive stability back against Villa if they hold any hope of getting back to winning ways and continuing the fight for Europe.

The midfield battle will also be key. Without Ruben Neves it is almost certain that Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker will play – the question is whether teenager Luke Cundle will come in to pack out the midfield.

Looking at how Villa may line-up and how narrow their midfield is, that area of the pitch will be telling.

Douglas Luiz will likely playing the sitting role while John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey add some bite and attacking flair.

If Emi Buendia and Philippe Coutinho also play, they will find themselves further forward but as naturally narrow players they will come inside and find the space between the lines.

Theoretically, Wolves could be outnumbered in the middle of the park and against Villa’s energy they will have a difficult task on their hands – which may lend itself to Cundle playing.

Equally, playing at home, Lage will be keen to get on the front foot and he could play three forwards instead. Francisco Trincao impressed against Leeds in his best performance for Wolves yet, meaning he would be unfortunate not to start.

But Lage has insisted time and again that he makes his selection based on tactics and not goodwill – leaving many of us wondering how he may line-up.

Fabio Silva will be desperate to start for Wolves against Villa.

With Raul Jimenez suspended for the next two games, the young striker would be the natural replacement to give the team a focal point in attack.

The 19-year-old scored for Portugal Under-21s in their 4-0 win over Greece this week – also winning a penalty in that game – meaning he will be full of confidence.

But his limited minutes this season proves his selection is not straightforward for head coach Bruno Lage.

Silva last started on February 27, away at West Ham, and was the best of a bad bunch on a difficult day for Wolves.

He has only started twice in the league this season and if he plays against Villa, it will be his 50th Premier League appearance – and surely it is time for his opportunity.

Silva has done well off the bench in several fixtures of late, but is still being restricted to limited game time.

Earlier this season, too, Lage started Daniel Podence as a false nine with Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan either side of him – but it fell flat.

The striker has earned a chance from the start and should be granted a starting berth on Saturday – but it remains to be seen if Lage will afford him that opportunity.

One of the big decisions will be at left-wing-back.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is in good form and is excellent going forward. He has improved defensively but can still be caught out.

Fernando Marcal has also played well lately, but offers contrasting attributes to Ait-Nouri.

Considering how Villa right-back Matty Cash aggressively gets forward, Lage may go with the experienced defender in Marcal.

Regardless of the team he selects – fight is the superior attribute for a West Midlands derby.

Both sets of fans will be fired up for the occasion, with Villa eager for some revenge after Wolves’ 3-2 comeback win at Villa Park earlier in the season.