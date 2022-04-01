Notification Settings

Wolves spend almost £12 million on agents fees

Wolves spent £11.9m on agents’ fees during the last year, new figures reveal.

Data released yesterday by the FA for the period between February 2021 and January this year revealed the club had the ninth biggest spend in the Premier League, beneath the so-called Big Six, Leicester and Watford. Wolves’ spend was lower than the previous year’s layout of £12.5m, in a year when top flight clubs spent a total of £272m on intermediary fees.

Villa had the 12th largest spend in the division, rising slightly from £8.9m to £9.5m. Their business over the year included the club-record signing of Emi Buendia and the extended contract awarded to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Champions Manchester City, who paid a British record £100m to buy Villa captain Jack Grealish, had the Premier League’s biggest spend on agents’ fees of £35m.

Albion’s total of £4.1m was the second highest in the Championship, behind runaway leaders Fulham (£10m).

Walsall, who undertook a large-scale overhaul of their playing squad last summer, spent £60,010 on agents’ fees during the period.

Only six clubs in League Two – Swindon, Salford, Mansfield, Leyton Orient, Bristol Rovers and Bradford City – paid out more than the Saddlers.

