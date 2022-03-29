Scott Sellars impressed by Wolves boss Bruno Lage's work ethic

Bruno Lage. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Since joining the club Lage has been very hands on in every aspect of the club and works closely with a trusted team of coaches and analysts.

With his family still living back in Portugal, Lage often spends several hours at the training ground and Sellars has been impressed with the attention to detail and commitment on show.

He said: “Bruno’s style is very much to teach and show. He spends hours on the pitch, hours in analysis rooms and hours showing players individually.

“Him and his staff, their work ethic is amazing. He’s a very good teacher at showing people what he wants and the players really respond to what he’s trying to do.

“He can adapt and he will change it for different teams and different systems. He has a philosophy and a way of playing but he’s adaptable as well, which is another strength of his.

“He has a real passion for football but also for developing an exciting team. We’re always trying to progress as a football club. Even if it’s small steps, as long as we’re progressing.

“With the transition of a new coach and after Nuno, who had been a fantastic manager for the club, it was good that Bruno had worked in England before and had an understanding. We felt his style of play was a really good fit but you never know and the quality of the play has been fantastic.

“I think the players have really developed this year and kicked on. Being in eighth place we won’t complain, but as every team will be saying with a couple points here and there we’d be even higher.

“Overall the performance of the team has been excellent this season so far.”

Although Wolves are in a promising position in the league, they did lose their opening three games of the season – despite impressive performances.

Sellars insists he allows Lage space to do his job, but admits he had to offer support after those defeats to help the club recover.

He added: “It’s been great (working with Lage). I was part of the interview process so got to know him quite well at the start and from there I’ve always been that supporting hand that he needs.

“But 95 per cent of the time I let him get on with it. It’s his job, he’s the first team manager. I’m not the manager but I certainly supported him in the first few weeks when the results didn’t go well.

“I told him I was really pleased with how we were playing and I saw some great indicators that we were going to be OK. There was just areas we needed to improve on and we have done.