Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Intense Molineux atmosphere can help Wolves during run in says Bruno Lage

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Bruno Lage believes the intense atmosphere created by Wolves supporters can help drive his team on to success in the season’s run-in.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

With eight games remaining, Wolves are still only two points off West Ham in seventh and four points off Manchester United in sixth – although they have a game in hand.

In the 4-0 win over Watford, Lage was seen encouraging the crowd from the sidelines and he repeated that in the first half of the loss to Leeds, at a time when Wolves were winning 2-0. Lage felt that if Wolves had taken their chances at that moment they could have killed the game off and the head coach believes the atmosphere from the crowd can spur his side on to qualification for European football.

“It’s (the Molineux crowd) very good and on the emotional side, if the team is playing well and creating chances, the fans are there to support us. When they are there to support us, our team feels the confidence to play the way we play.

“Everyone helps each other and it’s so important. They were there for 90 minutes (against Leeds) to support us and for sure against Aston Villa they will be here again to see our team play the way we play.”

Meanwhile, the club have announced that supporters will have the chance to pose questions to the club’s hierarchy in another Ask Wolves series

They are also expanding it to cover the academy, Wolves Women, commercial department and Wolves Foundation.

Lage and his coaching team will also take part.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News