Intense Molineux atmosphere can help Wolves during run in says Bruno Lage

Wolves fans

With eight games remaining, Wolves are still only two points off West Ham in seventh and four points off Manchester United in sixth – although they have a game in hand.

In the 4-0 win over Watford, Lage was seen encouraging the crowd from the sidelines and he repeated that in the first half of the loss to Leeds, at a time when Wolves were winning 2-0. Lage felt that if Wolves had taken their chances at that moment they could have killed the game off and the head coach believes the atmosphere from the crowd can spur his side on to qualification for European football.

“It’s (the Molineux crowd) very good and on the emotional side, if the team is playing well and creating chances, the fans are there to support us. When they are there to support us, our team feels the confidence to play the way we play.

“Everyone helps each other and it’s so important. They were there for 90 minutes (against Leeds) to support us and for sure against Aston Villa they will be here again to see our team play the way we play.”

Meanwhile, the club have announced that supporters will have the chance to pose questions to the club’s hierarchy in another Ask Wolves series

They are also expanding it to cover the academy, Wolves Women, commercial department and Wolves Foundation.