Wolves' Jose Sa handed late Portugal call-up as injury replacement

The 29-year-old has been called up twice in his career – in 2017 and 2019 – but has not yet received a cap.

Despite his impressive form putting him among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, Sa was overlooked by Portugal boss Fernando Santos for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Turkey on Thursday. Former Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, Lyon shot-stopper Anthony Lopes and Porto youngster Diogo Costa were called up ahead of Sa.

However, an injury to Lopes has meant Sa has been given a late call-up ahead of their crunch clash.

If Portugal beat Turkey, they will face either Italy or North Macedonia with a place in this winter’s World Cup up for grabs.

Sa is unlikely to play with number one Patricio, who has been capped 102 times, expected to start.

However, the late call-up will give Sa the opportunity to prove his worth to boss Santos as he fights for his first cap for his country.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage recently told the Express & Star that Sa must target a starting berth for his country.

He said: “He is putting his name (out there) in the best league in the world. Everyone is talking about him and about his work.

“The only thing he can control is his work and his target is to play number one.”

Sa will only join up with one Wolves team-mate in the Portugal squad, in veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho.