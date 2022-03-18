Wolves boss Bruno Lage: The Raul Jimenez red card changed the game

Bruno Lage. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

With Wolves 2-0 up, Jimenez was handed an second yellow card for a coming together with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That was the catalyst for a Wolves collapse that saw them lose 3-2 and Lage was ruing the decision, as well as Wolves' failure to convert more of their first half chances.

"Everyone can take bad decisions," Lage said.

"When you watch the image on TV you can see it's a bad decision. If it was right, I'd be the first man to come here and say it's the right decision.

"Both players tried to win the ball. I know the referee has already watched the image and he continued with the same opinion. He thinks he is right and after that I have nothing to say.

"It was a bad decision that changed the game.

"We played the way we need to play at home. We controlled the game since the first minute and dominated everything.

"You know how Leeds press and how strong they are with the ball. We created a lot of chances to score more goals and this is how we need to grow up, we need to kill the game.

"With Leeds' second goal we were more concerned with the player on the floor but his team-mates carried on, they scored and celebrated and the player who is on the floor celebrated. We stopped and watched him.

"It happened against Manchester United at home and it's happened again. These are the little things and we need to grow up as a team. We need to move on.

"What we promised is what we did. 45 minutes with maybe the best football this season and I am proud of my players."

Ruben Neves came off after 25 minutes with an injury and when asked about his condition, Lage added: "We need to see what happened. In a couple of days we'll know what happened.