Stewards thwart cable tie protestor in Wolves' defeat to Leeds

A pitch invader is stopped by stewards from tying himself to a goalpost during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium

During the Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening - a fan ran onto the pitch and attempted to cable tie himself to the posts.

A group called Just Stop Oil claimed to be behind the incident - which was repeated during Everton's win over Newcastle the following evening.

A fan cable tied his neck to the posts and it took several minutes for stewards to remove him - before he was led off.