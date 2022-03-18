Paul Cook feels the love from his golden era at Wolves

Paul Cook Paul Cook and Matt Murray with a fan Paul Cook

The Cleveland Arms played host to ‘an evening with Paul Cook’ on Thursday night to celebrate a player who played played 214 games for Wolves between 1989 and 1994.

The Merseyside-born former player – who currently manages Chesterfield in the National League – spoke to supporters about his time at the club and camaraderie among the players, as well as the trials and tribulations of his time in the game.

“My last time in Wolverhampton would have been around 18 months ago, probably to watch Liverpool play,” Cook told the Express & Star.

“I don’t get back as much as I probably should, so when I do it’s always great.

“Your career goes by so quickly and I’ve now been in football management for a few years.

“Life just seems to go by so fast that Wolves almost becomes a bit of a distant memory, but albeit a very good one.”

Although Wolves failed to earn promotion from the old Division Two during Cook’s five years at the club, the former midfielder made a name for himself with his wand of a leg foot.

A running theme from the event, which was hosted by former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray, was how much Cook enjoyed his time at the club but regretted never winning promotion.

“We always threatened to get promoted but never quite got there, ” admitted the 55-year-old, who still feels the love from the supporters.

“I loved my time at Wolves, it’s a great club,” he added.

“I remember David Instone was the writer for the Express & Star at the time and the club was run by Keith Pearson, Dot and Claire – and Mel in the ticket office – and that was it!

“Now you look at the club and how big it is, what an animal it is and how well it’s doing, it’s great for everyone to see.

“It’s so lovely to see Wolves fans coming out to an event like this all these years later.

“My children grew up in this area so to come back and have a night like this, see some familiar faces and tell some of my little stories about years gone by, is brilliant.

“The affection Wolves fans show me is touching without a doubt.”

Cook has played hundreds of games as a professional for several clubs and held eight managerial positions in the game.

Sat in front of 150 Wolves fans telling stories of his time in the game – as well as having professional photographs taken with those that have VIP tickets – Cook insists he never gets nervous around ‘proper football people’.

“No not really (I don’t get nervous), because they’re proper football people aren’t they. I’d like to think I’m a proper football person myself, so the reality is you’re on safe ground.

“These nights are always really good. Everyone knows I’m a massive Liverpool fan and I know what it’s like to travel to games and be disappointed – albeit at the minute Liverpool fans aren’t getting disappointed too much!

“So for Wolves fans, the journey they have been on is part of being a supporter, which makes nights like this so great. They’re working class people who go to the match at the end of a hard week and want to see a committed team.”

The next event at the Cleveland Arms will see former Wolves captains Karl Henry and Roger Johnson discuss their time at the club.