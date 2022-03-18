Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on Raul Jimenez red card: It was a definite double yellow

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch

After a tricky first 10 minutes, Wolves dominated the first-half and deservedly went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

However, Leeds came out fighting in the second half, and boss Marsch admitted that while he felt his side were lucky to have a man advantage, it was also deserved.

He said: “Now, we do get a little bit lucky with the red card, but I think it's deserved at the same time.

“But certainly the red card helped massively. Again, I think it’s definitely a double-yellow. It’s deserved, no question from me.”

In his post match press conference, the Leeds boss praised Wolves' Daniel Podence and João Moutinho added: “Podence is such a good player, Moutinho such a good player - that when they have time and space, they can kill you.