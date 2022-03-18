Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on Raul Jimenez red card: It was a definite double yellow

After a tricky first 10 minutes, Wolves dominated the first-half and deservedly went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.
However, Leeds came out fighting in the second half, and boss Marsch admitted that while he felt his side were lucky to have a man advantage, it was also deserved.
He said: “Now, we do get a little bit lucky with the red card, but I think it's deserved at the same time.
“But certainly the red card helped massively. Again, I think it’s definitely a double-yellow. It’s deserved, no question from me.”
In his post match press conference, the Leeds boss praised Wolves' Daniel Podence and João Moutinho added: “Podence is such a good player, Moutinho such a good player - that when they have time and space, they can kill you.
“We knew Wolves were a good team. I made the decision to try and go after them because I’m still trying to get our team to work on the aggressiveness - we could have potentially been a little more compact and limited the space for them to play, but if you do that in certain ways, in certain moments you’re worried about the players being too passive and then wolves being able to beat you in their position play, and their attacking midfielders moving around.”