What channel is Wolves vs Leeds? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Conor Coady celebrates after scoring against Everton in Wolves' 1-0 win at Goodison Park

Wolves will be looking to secure a third win in eight days when Leeds United visit Molineux on Friday night.

After suffering three losses on the bounce, a quick turnaround in form sees Bruno Lage's men in pursuit of a third win which will get their pursuit of the European places firmly back on track.

Thanks to wins over Watford and Everton, they now sit in 8th place, just two points behind both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in seventh and sixth respectively, and four points behind Manchester United in fifth.

Bruno Lage will not only be pleased with the victories but also the manner of them with his side keeping a clean sheet in both ans scoring four against Watford, a league-high this season.

Captain Conor Coady bagged the only goal of the game in the win against Everton, marking his third league goal of the campaign and, surprisingly, making him Wolves' fourth top goalscorer in the league.

Visiting Molineux are Leeds United who returned to winning ways in an enthralling 2-1 against Norwich City on Sunday.

Joe Gelhardt bagged a 94th minute winner after Kenny McLean had equalised for the Canaries in the 91st minute, giving American Coach Jesse Marsch his first win since taking over the Yorkshire-side.

Wolves are unbeaten in six head-to-head meetings with Leeds, and will be hoping to extend that to seven with Leeds struggling on the road this season, winning just two from 14 away matches.

The reverse fixture saw Wolves leave Elland Road with a point after Leeds snatched a late 94th minute equaliser.

What time is Wolves vs Leeds United?

Wolves vs Watford kicks off at 8pm and is the only Premier League game being played on Friday.

Where to follow Wolves vs Leeds United

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports' Main Event and Premier League channels.

For those without Sky Sports, live commentary will be available on BBC Radio Wolverhampton and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Team news

Wily Boly made his first start in the league this season in the win against Watford, after the defender has missed majority of the season through injury.

Jonny is now back to full-fitness after making three consecutive starts, which came at a great time for Bruno Lage due to Nelson Semedo's hamstring injury.

Leeds have suffered badly throughout the season with a lengthy injury list, but Jesse Marsch has welcomed the news that Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are back in training and should be available to play.

Full-back Junior Firpo will miss the match, and Patrick Bamford is still returning to full match-fitness.

Next fixture