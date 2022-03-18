Notification Settings

Gallery: Stories aplenty as former Wolves favourite Paul Cook holds an evening with fans

By Jonny Drury

Former Wolves favourite Paul Cook met with supporters and told stories of his Molineux career during 'an evening with Paul Cook' on Thursday evening.

Wolves fans at The Cleveland Arms Pub with former player Paul Cook and Matt Murray

The Merseyside born former player, who now manages Chesterfield, held the event at The Cleveland Arms and met with Wolves fans to talk about his career at the club and talk about tales from his career.

Check out our gallery from the event.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

