Another derby win as Wolves U23s beat Villa

Taylor Perry bagged the opener at Aggborough (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Taylor Perry opened the scoring for the young Wolves at Aggborough as he curled a superb free-kick into the top left corner just two minutes into the clash. Wolves went close again when Perry cross for Lee Harkin, but his volley skewed just wide of the Villa upright.

Chem Campbell then went close again for Wolves as his jinked his way through the Villa box but could not squeeze his close range effort past Villa keeper Oliwier Zych from a tight angle.

However, Campbell was not to be denied shortly afterwards.

The Birmingham-born 19-year-old nipped past a sleeping Villa defence to pinch the ball just inside the area before curling a delightful shot into the top corner.

After the break, Wolves started the second half well and put the clash beyond doubt shortly before the hour-mark.

A slack pass inside the Villa half was intercepted by wing-back Harry Birtwistle.

The 18-year-old sidestepped his man before carrying the ball inside the Villa area and slotted home past Zych from eight yards.