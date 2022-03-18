Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Another derby win as Wolves U23s beat Villa

By Russell YoullWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves ran out comfortable winners as they overcame Midlands rivals Villa 3-0 in an under-23s clash.

Taylor Perry bagged the opener at Aggborough (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Taylor Perry bagged the opener at Aggborough (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Taylor Perry opened the scoring for the young Wolves at Aggborough as he curled a superb free-kick into the top left corner just two minutes into the clash. Wolves went close again when Perry cross for Lee Harkin, but his volley skewed just wide of the Villa upright.

Chem Campbell then went close again for Wolves as his jinked his way through the Villa box but could not squeeze his close range effort past Villa keeper Oliwier Zych from a tight angle.

However, Campbell was not to be denied shortly afterwards.

The Birmingham-born 19-year-old nipped past a sleeping Villa defence to pinch the ball just inside the area before curling a delightful shot into the top corner.

After the break, Wolves started the second half well and put the clash beyond doubt shortly before the hour-mark.

A slack pass inside the Villa half was intercepted by wing-back Harry Birtwistle.

The 18-year-old sidestepped his man before carrying the ball inside the Villa area and slotted home past Zych from eight yards.

Wolves were comfortable for the final half-hour, claiming the second Premier League 2 derby win of the week after beating Albion 4-0 at Telford on Monday.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News