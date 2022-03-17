Wolves captain Conor Coady and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings named in England squad

England and Wolves defender Conor Coady

The 29-year-old, who was first called up to full international level in August 2020 - has been mainstay in the squad ever since.

Coady will have a chance to add to his eight international caps in the two games which will both take place at Wembley later this month.

The Three Lions take on the Swiss on Saturday March 26 - before hosting the Ivory Coast on Tuesday March 29.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guechi was one of the eye catching selections from Southgate after he was given a call up for the first time.

And elsewhere Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings has also received another call up, with Arsenal's Ben White also among the defenders including in the 25 man squad.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)