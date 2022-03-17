Former Wolves boss Terry Connor on good and bad memories and still having move to give

Terry Connor alongside Dave Jones and John Ward

One is inscribed ‘Terry Connor’ and the other, ‘coach’.

The bricks formed part of the wall which used to adorn the Wolves tunnel carrying the names of the play-off heroes of 2002/03 – players and staff – as Connor spent part of that season seconded from his role with the reserve team to assist Dave Jones while John Ward recuperated from a hip operation.

Truth be told Connor probably needs a few more bricks as well.

One imprinted ‘development coach’, another, ‘assistant manager’ and a third marked ‘manager’.

Across 13-and-a-half years at Molineux, Connor – universally known as ‘TC’ – did it all.

There were plenty of ups, and plenty of downs, and life was certainly never dull.

A decade on from a short stint as manager which didn’t go anything like he would have hoped, and a short spell back as assistant when it soon became clear it was never going to work, there is nothing that can tarnish his pride and satisfaction of almost a decade-and-a-half of true diligence and professionalism.

“At the time, when you are in the moment, you probably don’t stop to reflect so much or even lift your head up as you are always thinking about the next game, the next challenge, battling away,” Connor reflects.

“It is looking back afterwards, looking back now, that you realise what a special time it was.

“That applies to both occasions we got promoted – you can see the bricks over there from the play-offs – but particularly the second time with the journey that we went on.

“The club at that time was something special, with Mick (McCarthy) as manager, the players, staff and fans and everyone around us were together and I think that is why we all remember it so fondly.

“With the resources that we had, I think we were relatively successful in getting promoted and spending three seasons in the Premier League.

“Looking back, it was only in the final season that things started to go wrong due to various reasons which was obviously very disappointing.

“Throughout my years at Wolves there were plenty of tough times but nothing will ever take away the honour, privilege and the pride I had in working for Wolves, and I never look back with anything but fondness.”

Amid that cumulative team effort which Connor highlights as being responsible for the periods of success, his own personal part in those achievements were the culmination of many years of serving a substantial coaching apprenticeship.

After his impressive playing career as a striker was ended by injury at the age of 31, he completed his Uefa ‘C’ ‘B’ and ‘A’ coaching licences through the FA, as well as a two-year sports therapy course which would have enabled him to help work with others dealing with injuries.

Connor landed a position as football in the community officer with Swindon Town, and then Bristol Rovers, before his coaching talents soon caught the eye of the manager who promoted him first to work with the Centre of Excellence, and then the reserves.

That manager was future Wolves assistant and caretaker boss, John Ward, who then took Connor with him when he landed his next position at Bristol City, and later recommended him to Colin Lee at Molineux.

“I have always worked diligently and given 100 per commitment to all the managers I have worked under, but there are two who I particularly appreciate in terms of how instrumental they have been for me in my coaching career,” Connor explains.

“That has been Mick over the second half of my coaching career, and it was John at the start.

“All you are looking for as an aspiring coach is an opportunity to show your talent, and John was the first person to give me that opportunity – I will be eternally grateful that he did.”

Heading into coaching, Connor was also able to call on his own experiences as a player, marking his debut as a 17-year-old for Wolves’ Friday night opponents, Leeds United, with a winner against West Bromwich Albion.

“The Wolves fans should like that one,” he says with a chuckle.

Although perhaps less so when he headed home after just 55 seconds at Molineux in 1980, albeit before Emlyn Hughes and John Richards notched to secure Wolves’ comeback.

After many years as a schoolboy at Leeds, and then four as a professional, Connor moved on to Brighton – famously scoring in an FA Cup win against all-conquering Liverpool, prior to further spells with Portsmouth, Swansea and Bristol City.

Wherever he went he scored goals, and that applied also to the one occasion he secured an England Under-21 cap as an over-age player, notching in a 1-1 draw against Yugoslavia in 1986.

Little wonder that taking the attitude shown as a player into the coaching arena saw Connor make the progress he did leading to joining Wolves at the turn of the Millennium.

After several years working with the reserves, he stepped up for Ward during the play-off season, a role which he maintained under Jones until Stuart Gray’s arrival midway through the first ill-fated Premier League campaign prompted a move back to development coach.

But then, when McCarthy’s long-standing assistant Ian ‘Taff’ Evans decided to stand down after his first season at Molineux, Connor was promoted to the role of assistant once again.

And that, 15 years ago now, was the start of a flourishing working relationship which continues to stand the test of time.

Perhaps one of the secrets of the success of this particular partnership is that the two are always completely open and honest with each other, as well as being very different characters.

“Very different characters yes, but definitely the same values,” Connor chips in. “Maybe it is because we are both from Yorkshire and we both grew up knowing we had to work for absolutely everything in life and not shirk any challenges, but all those messages are exactly the same in football.

“Mick is the manager and he gives his instructions out and my strength is then ferreting about among the players and making sure they understand the detail.

“That doesn’t mean we never have disagreements, there are times when we will have strong discussions behind closed doors but Mick will always listen.

“And once the decision is made, and we walk out that door, our messages are the same, to staff and to players.”

The partnership certainly worked at Wolves, particularly with the development of the ‘young and hungry’ group of players who improved individually and as a team on nowhere near the highest budget ever seen in the Championship, and lifted the title in 2008/09.

“It was about creating a coaching and working environment where we were all able to influence them and work with them to make the most of their talents,” says Connor.

Wolves survived for two seasons but then found life far tougher in the third, everything coming to a head after a 5-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Had that group of players reached their natural end? Was it the arrival of new signings to try to push forward which ultimately didn’t have the desired response? Was there an over-reaction to that calamitous Albion result?

Whatever the reasoning, less than 24 hours after that derby defeat, McCarthy had been sacked, and, with preparations already in place for a replacement, so too Connor.

Or so he thought.

Midway through his farewells, with bin bag at the ready to gather up his possessions, he was told to hang fire as he would be needed to look after the team until the new man arrived.

Over a week of the international break later, Connor had elicited a positive response in training from a squad who had initially been both surprised and disappointed by McCarthy’s departure, and, amid knockbacks in the recruitment process, had emerged as a contender for the vacancy.

Ultimately, he was handed the reins for the final 13 games of the season, but Wolves weren’t able to win any of those remaining fixtures, finding themselves relegated after a home defeat to eventual champions Manchester City.

“I remember having to go and face the cameras after that Manchester City game and being asked how it felt,” Connor recalls.

“It felt raw, the whole dressing room was raw, and sitting here now it brings it back and I can still feel it.

“It was an emotional day, and people were coming up to me in the week which followed and saying that although we had been relegated and they didn’t like it, what I had said had described exactly how they were feeling.

“I learned so much during that spell as manager, and while it didn’t go anything like any of us wanted it to, I will always be proud to have done it.

“It has helped me in working with Mick since because I got to see all the aspects of a job that the manager has to deal with and I can probably relate and help him more having gone through that experience.”

By the time it reached his 13th and final game in charge, Connor already knew he was not going to land the job permanently, with Stale Solbakken coming in and later wanting to bring in his own backroom staff.

A decade on, Connor has spent most of that time in work, linking up with McCarthy with Ipswich, the Republic of Ireland, Apoel in Cyprus and Cardiff City where, after a promising start, a run of eight successive defeats saw the two dismissed in October.

“The way we both are – there is absolutely no way we want to finish like that, with that run of defeats,” says Connor.

“There is plenty of life left in us yet – we still have the enthusiasm, the desire to improve players and build a team, and all the experiences from over the years.”

Connor is keeping himself busy whilst waiting for a fresh opportunity.

Only last week he was in London with other coaches to meet England rugby coach Eddie Jones, before joining McCarthy to deliver a coaching masterclass for the LMA at St George’s Park.

Connor is, as the term goes, a football man, but also a family man, and any spell away from the game allows for more time with wife Jan, children Hayley, Nicole and Louis and grandchildren Alfie, aged five, Siena and Jonah, both three, and Esme, one.

He turns 60 later this year, but the coaching fire burns brightly, not least the desire to influence the careers of more players as he has in the past.

There are many who would hold Connor as a role model, in the same way as he was inspired by the likes of Clyde Best, Viv Anderson and Albion’s ‘Three Degrees’ Cyrille Regis, Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, when he first set out as that ambitious young striker at Leeds.

There is still time for more work with players, for Connor to continue to have an influence, to develop and improve.