Dave Edwards: Conor Coady learned from best with that glancing header!

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady

A glancing header I’d like to think he learnt from me! I messaged him afterwards to say as much – it’s not as easy as it looks, it was a brilliant header.

Myself and my former Shrewsbury team-mates Gavin Cowan and Sam Aiston sat down with Conor for a chat for our In The Stiffs podcast recorded a couple of weeks ago.

He was so happy to come on and speak. I kept saying to the lads ‘I can’t explain how much of a good person he is’, they must’ve thought I was a broken record. But afterwards they were like ‘wow – what a guy he is’.

He is a top human being, look at how he picked the young fan up after the Everton game to celebrate. He’s such a likeable person with empathy and positivity.

In my opinion he’s one of the most important players to wear a Wolves shirt in the last 30 or 40 years because of what he brings to the city – he’s more than a football player. He embodies everything.

The timing of his winner was handy! Our podcast is released today, as people read this, so I urge you to go and listen – search ‘In The Stiffs’ online and all podcast platforms – because it gives an insight into behind the scenes and how amazing he is.

It felt after that Crystal Palace game that the season could easily peter out.

But this Wolves side and Bruno Lage always take one game at a time and bounced back terrifically well with two very different performances against different teams, although they are both struggling.

It does make you wish they would have picked up another few points in that run of defeats.

Watford were poor but Wolves were mesmeric in everything they did. They attacked with pace, scored some good goals – it was just what Molineux needed after the Palace disappointment.

It was amazing for the fans to see a goal like Ruben Neves in front of the South Bank. Wow – he just goes from strength to strength. The ability to do that is outrageously good.

That goal is right up there for him, the volleys are not necessarily lined up for the top corner. But this one was laser-guided, it was so measured.

And also it was a nice little bit of karma for Ben Foster after his comments in years gone by, including that FA Cup semi-final.

Neves has so much confidence at the moment. The goal is also down to him. The first couple of touches to take it past the defender and then the delivery, it’s a difficult header for Conor but the cross had everything on it.

I can’t think of a single team in the world he wouldn’t be pushing to get into. At his age, with what he has ahead and his ability, every single club would take him. Hopefully that comes at an extreme price if he is to leave, I couldn’t even put a price on it. It’s definitely got to be well into the £70million or £80million range. Money can’t replace Ruben Neves.

The way he carries himself and holds himself, there’s no talk or speculation about him, he just gets on with his job every week.

He’s in the perfect place under the perfect manager. From the chat I had with Ruben recently after his 200th appearance, we spoke privately about Bruno Lage and how he’s added a different dimension to his game. Conor also told me that Ruben is the head coach’s boy, his favourite!