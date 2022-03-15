Bruno Lage thrilled by Wolves' pack mentality

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Sunday’s 1-0 win away at Everton has Wolves firmly in the picture for European football after a season in which they have defied the odds.

And Lage believes the atmosphere and relationship among the players has been key in their success.

He said: “That’s the team spirit. I feel it – I feel the real word of ‘pack’ in the building and the team spirit around the players.

“That’s the good thing I like, we need to work as a team.

“When we are defending, guys like Podence, Raul and Leander are so important and how they press to help the defensive line and Jose to have clean sheets.

“The strikers should help us also to be strikers and it was a magnificent goal. Conor looked like a striker to do that goal.

“That’s the balance and every time we need to work as a team.”

After three poor defeats Wolves have bounced back with a comprehensive win over Watford before the victory at Goodison Park.

After being hugely critical of the loss to Crystal Palace, Lage is calling on his players to stay consistent in their performances.

He added: “They need to believe and have the courage and confidence to play the way we play. That’s the most important thing.

“After the game against Crystal Palace I was disappointed. We had nothing from the game and played nothing also.

“After this performance, even if you draw or lose, the game will give us things in the future.