Wolves Fans' Verdict v Everton: A game of two halves

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Adam Virgo

A huge three points which puts us back in real contention for a top six or seven finish. The performance wasn’t fantastic but we dominated the second half and got the job done.

With the 3-5-2 formation, it was always going to be difficult to attack freely, especially without Ait-Nouri. We had more of the ball but didn’t really threaten. Everton had a couple of decent chances from getting in behind us which was slightly worrying.

The tactical tweak from Lage at half time worked a treat. Dendoncker playing in a more advanced role to the right and our team pushed higher up the pitch.

You could tell the difference in the first minute after half time with Saiss driving forwards over the half way line and the positioning of the defence, us doing that led to the eventual goal.

Brilliant ball from Neves after a little feint on the defender and a class header from Coady, you could tell he absolutely loved scoring past Everton.

It would have been nice for us to get a second and kill the game but when we got to their 18-yard box we struggled to create any big chances. We kept the ball extremely well at times, defended strongly and once they got the red card it made it even easier for us.

Podence didn’t have his best of games, it felt like he was trying too hard at times and he was on the floor a lot. Trincao and Fabio Silva looked nippy when they came on. Neves absolutely bossed the second half and showed his quality, Marcal had a decent game and Jonny is improving all the time. The back three were very solid for the majority, Coady particularly is in fantastic form currently.

Rob Cartwright

Another great away win and another clean sheet. We couldn’t could we?

What a difference three days can make!

This was a well deserved victory. One where we should probably have scored more goals.

After a completely dire first half, where Wolves were unable to find any rhythm at all, we went on to completely dominate Everton for the whole of the second period. It’s remarkable that the same players can play so differently during one game.

Neves and Moutinho were superb. Picking up every loose ball, tackling and passing while purring like a couple of vintage Rolls Royces. They were both getting stuck in winning tackles and headers, but it was Neves who orchestrated the victory with his excellent passing initiating new phases of play.

Kilman and Jonny were also back to their best and respect to Marcal who rewarded his surprise selection with a very good display, both defensively and in attack.

Everton had no answer, other than to foul. No malicious intent on their part; they simply could not get near the ball.

A perfect cross by Neves found Coady for the goal. A great header too. He certainly enjoyed celebrating that goal with the fans. It really was one way traffic from this point.

Jimenez and Neves had our best chances to add more with Richarlison being the only threat for them. He went close a few times, but Match of the Day failed to show that most of his efforts were flagged for offside well after he had shot!!!

What a stupid rule, as Sa went in bravely to save twice so risking injury.

Overall, a very satisfying day. Everton fans were very complimentary about Wolves after the game and they are beginning to fear the worst for their team.

Clive Smith

There was nothing pretty about the first half and it was hardly a game for the purest. It was a huge, massive, vitally important and several other Sky adjectives, game for Lampard and his men. They started by being very physical and putting their foot in wherever possible.

Wolves were better though from start to finish at pretty much everything, from the opening minutes when Coady ‘eased’ Richarlison off the pitch. It set the tone. We were not going to be bullied today. A lesson from Palace?

We were happy keeping possession, in our own half if need be, and only venturing forward later in the half. Everton initially tried to exploit the space in the area covered by Marcal and Saiss but the threat rarely came to much. Sa made one good save but was hardly troubled after that.

Hwang had been replaced by Podence early on after being on the receiving end of some robust challenges. The change was seamless and our 3-5-2 formation gradually allowed us to stop them playing, with a long ball to Richarlison being their only option.

The second half saw a much more offensive Wolves display and inside five minutes we took the lead. Is there ever a more happy goal scorer? The expected toxic atmosphere never really materialised, apathy seemed the most overriding feeling.

The home side never did get much momentum going.

The second half resembled our first half from Thursday against Watford. Neves owned midfield, ably supported this time by Moutinho and Dendonker doing the ‘dirty work’ whenever we were out of possession. Our wing-backs played further forward and the movement from Jimenez and Podence meant we looked likely to score again. Podence was a particular handful for Everton, he did waste good openings however – failing to play Neves in twice.

Thankfully it did not cost us.

In the end it was an enjoyable game. Kilman, Saiss and MOTM Coady were strong at the back while having three in midfield worked well initially defensively before being equally effective offensively.

At the end there was certainly a feeling of ‘a job well done’, reflected in Bruno being more animated than usual after the final whistle in front of the away fans. Captain Coady looked well chuffed too – even more than usual.

In the top eight, eight away wins, wim ‘avin a laff ay we!

John Lalley

Much doubt, derision and cynicism after the Crystal Palace disappointment. Hasn’t been such a bad old response these last four days!

Fancied there might be a backlash after Everton’s utter fiasco at Tottenham last week; Lampard demanding a huge upsurge and surely in front of their own fans we might have been expecting some fire and brimstone up our jacksies from the outset. Not a bit of it; there was no storm to weather apart from one excellent save from Sa to thwart Richarlison.

Their brooding Brazilian appeared even more hang-dog and down in the mouth than usual; like Les Dawson with raging toothache; you could never accuse him of playing with a smile on his face and come to think of it, his downtrodden demeanour epitomises the shambles that Everton have evolved into.

Spadework done first-half, cruise control and out of sight after the interval. Neves, having bestrode Molineux like a colossus against Watford provided the ammunition and Coady expertly obliged.

Right now, Ruben is operating with mesmeric precision. Like Samson he seems to get stronger the longer he declines a seat in the barber’s chair! As for the captain, he might trace his antecedents to Merseyside but these days he’s a consummate Wulfrunian right down to his fingertips.

Must have been a special scoring day for him back in Liverpool. Catch the video of him at full-time cradling a youngster hopefully on the road to recovery from ill-health. Genuinely brings a lump to the throat; Coady is a diamond, an absolute credit to the club, a special man far beyond the confines of football. Good to see him renewing his partnership with Max Kilman too.

Willy Boly belatedly filled the breach against Watford and turned in a towering performance; utterly dominant, he was outstanding and deserves a mountain of credit after such a prolonged absence. A real professional. He must have been in pole position to start at Goodison and had he done so, he would have deserved the shirt. But Bruno Lage gave Kilman a vote of confidence and he responded just as the coach would have expected. Kilman has been magnificent all season and it was staggering to read some comments made by a few fans after he endured a couple of below par performances.

Not as good as we thought suggested some. Now there will always be some bellows of nonsense spouting forth for public consumption; I’ve frequently indulged my own brand of miscalculations in print and on this platform one way and another for the best part of twenty years now, but this particular gem did rile me. Safe to say that Kilman has been a touch preoccupied of late; give the guy a break.

Anyway, after three ultra- depressing defeats, we have expunged two relegation candidates with ease emphasising the difference in class in a way we have not always done. Too often we have struggled in games of this type. Yet again, the character of this group is abundantly in evidence.