Everton 0 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Conor Coady (Getty)

Jose Sa - 9

One huge save in the first half kept Wolves in it, as the ever reliable Sa commanded his box.

Max Kilman - 8

After a few poor performances and dropping out of the team on Thursday, Kilman returned to form with a composed display.

Conor Coady - 9

Rarely caught out in defence and scoring a superb winning goal, Coady impressed.

Romain Saiss - 7

Saiss was poor in the first half and did not link up well with Marcal, but corrected those errors in the second half with a no-nonsense approach.

Jonny Castro Otto - 8

A fairly quiet first half was followed up by an impressive second on his first 90 minutes after his injury. Jonny was at the heart of most attacks on the right flank.

Leander Dendoncker - 8

Dendoncker was anonymous in the first half and monumental in the second. An influential display saw him find space in-between the lines, link up with Jonny and use the ball effectively.

Ruben Neves - 9

Neves ran the show and once he gained control of the midfield, he never relinquished it. A lovely assist set up the winner.

Joao Moutinho - 8

Moutinho was far below his standards in the first half but recovered well in the second half. He helped recycle the ball alongside Neves and managed the game well.

Fernando Marcal - 7

A poor first half saw Marcal struggle positionally and fail to find space in the final third. He improved as the game progressed.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang lasted just 15 minutes before his injury and was largely ineffective.

Raul Jimenez - 8

Following a wonderful display against Watford, Jimenez took his time to warm up against Everton but once in his flow he was at the heart of everything.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Hwang, 15), 8, Francisco Trincao (for Dendoncker, 82), Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 88).