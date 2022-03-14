Conor Coady: Winning for Wolves all that matters

Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammate Ruben Neves after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on March 13, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The skipper’s second half finished sealed the victory at Goodison Park as Wolves moved up to seventh in the Premier League.

But Coady, who came through the Liverpool academy and supported them growing up, is adamant that winning for Wolves was the only thing on his mind.

When asked if the goal was even sweeter as it was against Everton, Coady said: “Not necessarily, no. It means more because I play for this football club.

“It was about winning for this football club, which is all it has ever been about.

“I love playing here and I love being a part of this club. To win with this club is an incredible feeling.

“That was what it was about and it’s a fantastic day.

“We work a lot on set pieces and second phases. We do an awful lot of work on it with Tony our goalkeeping coach. He’s fantastic at what he does.

“To score, for me, is a nice feeling. It’s a good day.”

Wolves had to endure some Everton pressure early in the game before they gained control of the encounter.

And Coady was pleased with how the side overcame that difficult task in front of a sold out Goodison Park.

He added: “It was massive. We knew there was going to be a reaction from them – no matter what you say about them, they’re a top team.

“It was important we came here with the right mentality to try and have the ball when we could, but also know that when the crowd gets up it’s tough to play against them.

“We had to frustrate at times and I thought we did it.

“It’s an incredible day for us. A fantastic day. The lads did everything that the gaffer asked of us.

“Coming here, it’s a really tough place, so it was important to frustrate and then when we had the ball, frustrate them as well.

“We spoke at half-time and tweaked a few little things and we were brilliant in the second half.”

Following the 4-0 win over Watford on Thursday, Wolves are firmly back to winning ways and secured their 11th clean sheet of the season at Everton.

For defender Coady, that record is a reason to be proud as they continue their impressive defensive record.

“We pride ourselves on it and do an awful lot of work,” he said.

“It’s important we stick to it. It’s a base we try and set ourselves and then let our top players go and play as much as possible.