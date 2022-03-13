Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Give Neves a lifetime contract!' Wolves fans buzzing as Conor Coady sends Everton closer to drop - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win at Everton.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

In what was a fairly poor and dull first half, Wolves failed to get into their rhythm while Everton fashioned a couple of chances, without being spectacular.

The biggest chance fell to Richarlison when he was sent through on goal, but Jose Sa made a strong and vital save.

Wolves had more control and were far more comfortable on the ball in the second half and only four minutes into the half, Liverpool supporter Coady gave Wolves the lead. He met a lovely Ruben Neves cross to direct a powerful header into the far corner in front of the travelling Wolves fans.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News