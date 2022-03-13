Everton 0 Wolves 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

In what was a fairly poor and dull first half, Wolves failed to get into their rhythm while Everton fashioned a couple of chances, without being spectacular.

The biggest chance fell to Richarlison when he was sent through on goal, but Jose Sa made a strong and vital save.

Wolves had more control and were far more comfortable on the ball in the second half and only four minutes into the half, Liverpool supporter Coady gave Wolves the lead. He met a lovely Ruben Neves cross to direct a powerful header into the far corner in front of the travelling Wolves fans.