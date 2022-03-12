Everton v Wolves preview: Bruno Lage is demanding more of the same from Wolves

Jonny Castro Otto. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Thursday’s 4-0 victory against the Hornets ended Wolves’ losing streak after three disappointing defeats.

Lage was particularly angry with the performance against Crystal Palace the week before and after the reaction against Watford, the head coach is demanding the same intensity for tomorrow’s clash with Everton.

“That’s the pressure I put on my players,” he said.

“I made a lot of pressure at half-time because after 3-0 we slept a little bit. It was a quiet atmosphere and I think the players realised a little bit.

“I told them that I want to score more goals and if we allow one goal for them, they will be in trouble tomorrow. That keeps them focussed and that’s the pressure I will do for Sunday.

“It’s not about the result, it’s about the performance. When we don’t have the ball we need to be aggressive and compact – don’t give spaces to the opponent.

“When we have the ball, 43 points should give us the confidence to play the way we want to play.”

In the first half on Thursday Lage was seen gesturing to the crowd for more noise while holding up three fingers to indicate the scoreline.

And the boss says he was replicating the same pressure he puts on his players, to ensure no-one is taking their foot off the gas.

He added: “That’s why after 30 minutes I was also trying to wake the fans up, I put the pressure on, the players cannot sleep and relax.

“I used the word confidence. 43 points should give us confidence to play the game, but not relaxing.”

After playing Arsenal and West Ham in just four days at the end of February, the schedule means Wolves once again have a quick turnaround for tomorrow’s fixture.

Lage, however, brought the players in for training yesterday and will do the same today – but he did concede that the sessions will be focused on recovery and tactical instruction.

“Every manager is always improving the way to work with players,” he said. “Some of them need to recover, some need to work 30 minutes, some need to work 60 minutes. Sometimes some players also need to work on different things.

“Every day is a challenge when we don’t have a week to recover and train, but for most of the players that played and will play on Sunday, training will be to recover.

“We will use images and video, and talk, on how we are going to play.”

Two players who will certainly need to recover are Jonny Castro Otto and Willy Boly. The pair made their first league starts of the season against Watford after long-term injury issues, but put in stellar performances. With Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo injured, a lack of options means Jonny will likely keep his place, but Lage will have to consider Boly’s physical condition before making the decision on whether to recall Max Kilman.

Opposition view

Everton manager Frank Lampard will welcome Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray back into his squad to face Wolves on Sunday after regaining fitness.

Defender Godfrey, who tore a hamstring in Lampard’s first match as manager in early February, and forward Gray, who missed the last two matches with illness, are available again.

“Maybe there will be a change because maybe we’ve got players back who are available who haven’t been,” said Lampard.

“They’re big players for us. Ben Godfrey is a big player, Demarai Gray is a big player.

“I haven’t really been able to call on them but now I can and we need our big players.”

Centre-back Michael Keane, who was replaced at half-time during Monday’s 5-0 defeat at Tottenham, is also fit to play.

“The thing about Michael people don’t see, he wasn’t 100 per cent but he played,” added the Everton boss.

“He’s dedicated and professional as a lad. He’s been suffering a couple of days afterwards but now he’s feeling better.”

Everton are struggling at the wrong end of the table after winning just one of their last 10 games in the Premier League.

They are currently just one point and one place clear of the relegation zone, although they do have a game in hand on 18th-placed Burnley.