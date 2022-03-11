Wolves 4 Watford 0 - Player ratings

Daniel Podence celebrates with Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Jose Sa - 7

In reality, the goalkeeper had nothing to do. He simply gets a slightly lower rating than his team-mates because he had such a quiet evening, due to Watford's inability to cause any problems.

Willy Boly - 8

In his first Premier League minutes of the season, Boly coasted. He won everything in the air, was untroubled on the floor and made several very good tackles.

Conor Coady - 8

The skipper kept it simple and played the ball around with ease.

Romain Saiss - 8

Despite a needless booking, Saiss had a stress-free evening and looked comfortable.

Jonny Castro Otto - 8

In similar fashion to Boly, wing-back Jonny made it look easy on his first league start. He got forward well and linked up nicely with Podence. He had plenty left in the gas tank when he came off, which is testament to the hard work he has put in off the field.

Ruben Neves - 9

A genius goal from a sublime footballer. Neves was at his best and controlled every aspect of the game. He completed 20 of his 22 long-ball passes, which is the most of any Premier League player in a single game this season, including goalkeepers.

Joao Moutinho - 8

Moutinho was also close to a 9 rating for his excellent display. He broke up the game well, found space between the lines and effortlessly distributed the ball.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 9

Wolves' best player in the first half – it was no wonder Watford took right-back Femenia off after 30 minutes, as Ait-Nouri was giving him the run around. He created plenty of chances and assisted the own-goal.

Daniel Podence - 8

A far better display from Podence, compared to some of his performances of late. A good finish for his goal and he linked up well with those around him to create several chances.

Raul Jimenez - 9

This was one of Jimenez's best displays of the season. He took his goal well, held up the ball and brought others into play, while bullying the Watford defenders. A complete performance.

Hwang Hee-chan - 7

Hwang did well to set up Jimenez's goal and had some bright moments, but also gave away possession too often at times.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto (for Hwang, 61), Fabio Silva (for Jimenez, 71), Chiquinho (for Jonny, 81).