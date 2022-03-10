Wolves 4 Watford 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

After three consecutive Premier League defeats the supporters were demanding a reaction and in just eight first half minutes, the Wolves players obliged.

Raul Jimenez turned home from close range to give the hosts the lead, before a Cucho Hernandez own-goal and a Daniel Podence strike – following a calamitous error from goalkeeper Ben Foster – put Wolves in the driving seat.

For the remainder of the half and most of the second, Wolves were in cruise control. The struggling visitors could barely lay a glove on them and the hosts did not have to get out of first gear to secure the three points.