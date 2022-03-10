What channel is Wolves vs Watford? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Hwang Hee-chan scored in Wolves' win over Watford in September. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Following three consecutive losses to teams from London, Wolves now welcome a side from just outside the capital in the form of relegation strugglers Watford.

The stuttering form in recent weeks, the worst Wolves have been through this season, has proved a major setback in their pursuit of European football next term but Bruno Lage will no doubt be looking and even demanding a reaction from his players.

They do however, welcome a Watford side in a drastically poor run of form.

Despite the Hornets being on their third manager of the season in veteran Roy Hodgson, they have yet to see the 'new manager bounce' and have won just once in their last 15 league games.

No matter the form of Watford, Bruno Lage will not be allowing any complacency ahead of the game, as he said after the Crystal Palace loss, he will not allow anyone to relax !

Wolves were victorious 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road in September, and will be hoping for the same result.

What time is Wolves vs Crystal Palace?

Wolves vs Watford kicks off at 7.30pm, and is one of four Premier League fixtures taking place on Thursday, as the league catches up on the fixtures that were previously postponed earlier in the season.

Where to follow Wolves vs Watford

The match will not be shown live in the UK.

Fans can follow the match blog on the Express & Star, but there will also be match commentary on BBC Radio Wolverhampton and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Team news

One positive to take from the loss against Crystal Palace on the weekend was that Pedro Neto made his first start of the season, and as he heads back towards full match-fitness, he will hopefully be providing the spark needed right now.

Watford are expected to be without their flying-winger Ismaila Sarr, who missed their game on the weekend too.

