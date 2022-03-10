Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Ruben Neves is a God! Ben Foster is a £"$%!' Wolves fans celebrate 4-0 win over Watford - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves 4-0 win over Watford at Molineux.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

After three consecutive Premier League defeats the supporters were demanding a reaction and in just eight first half minutes, the Wolves players obliged.

Raul Jimenez turned home from close range to give the hosts the lead, before a Cucho Hernandez own-goal and a Daniel Podence strike – following a calamitous error from goalkeeper Ben Foster – put Wolves in the driving seat.

For the remainder of the half and most of the second, Wolves were in cruise control. The struggling visitors could barely lay a glove on them and the hosts did not have to get out of first gear to secure the three points.

Ruben Neves added a late fourth goal too, with an exquisite chip over Foster.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News