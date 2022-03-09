U18s boss Steve Davis has 'immense pride' in his Wolves side despite FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat

Steve Davis (Getty)

A clinical United side dispatched a talented Wolves team 3-0 at Old Trafford, with Wolves one step away from a dream final at Molineux.

But head coach Davis was full of pride for his young side and has challenged them to regularly compete at this level.

"We're very proud of the group and very proud of where they've come," he said.

"This year they've come a long way in a short space of time. The majority of them are now playing regularly for the under-23s, which is great for them.

"There's immense pride from the staff and the rest of the players and staff at Wolves who came to watch.

"These are the games you want to play in. You want to play against top players and the best in the country.

"You pit yourselves against them and want to be better than them. You want to know where you are in your development when you play against those players. These are the games we want more of.

"They're very quiet (in the dressing room) but we'll analyse it and look where we could have done better individually and collectively, myself too.