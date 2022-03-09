Pedro Neto signs new Wolves deal until 2027

Pedro Neto (Getty)

On the day he turned 22, the talented winger has been rewarded for his arduous recovery from his broken kneecap injury, with a new long-term contract.

Since joining the club in 2019, Neto has grown on and off the pitch, becoming a senior Portugal international and being named the club’s player of the season following a brilliant 2020/21 campaign.

Scott Sellars, Wolves technical director, said: “It’s great news for the football club and Pedro. It’s a deserved reward for him, he’s returned from injury and put in a lot of hard work to get back, so it’s good for all parties.

“Pedro came as a young player with a lot of potential and quickly proved the club had signed a top young talent. He’s fulfilled that potential, become a full international, and an established Premier League player – people have spoken globally about his performances for Wolves.

“It’s a no-brainer for the club to retain its talent and hopefully it was a no-brainer for Pedro to stay longer and work hard in an environment he’s comfortable and happy in. Pedro deserves it and we’re really happy.”

Neto spent 10 months recovering from his injury before returning last month, while he made his first start for 11 months last week.

Sellars added: “It was difficult for him, he had a setback along the way, but as Pedro always does, he got his head down and worked hard with a smile on his face. He’s committed to being the best he can be and that shows with how quickly he’s got back into his groove, but we think there’s a lot more to come.

“We spoke a lot about missing Pedro, so to see him back fit and happy, that’s the most important thing. There’s no pressure from us to be the player he was straight away – it’s going to take some time.

“He’s been out for a long time, but we’ve got no doubt he’ll be back to the Pedro we know, whether that’s towards the end of the season or the start of the next one, there’s no rush, we just want to make sure he has minutes and is developing.”

The star winger has settled quickly in Wolverhampton and was delighted to commit his future.

Neto said: “I’m very happy because it’s felt like home here and I want to continue here. I’m very pleased because I feel very good here, it was three years ago I arrived and I’m very happy.

“I want to work a lot to conquer things with this club because we have the potential to do this kind of stuff. We are working better and better, and I hope to conquer things.”

On his hopes for the future, Neto added: “From now until May, it’s for the team to continue to play and enjoy games. After all, it passes very fast. We have a long way to go, the season is where it is now, it was too fast even for me who was injured. I returned with 15 games to play, so we have to enjoy it, we have to play our game, and game by game we do our job and go to the pitch giving everything we have.